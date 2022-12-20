Recording videos, capturing photos banned near rescue operation site in Sopore

Sopore, Dec 20: The authorities on Tuesday banned clicking photos and recording videos at the search and rescue operation sites in Sopore town of North Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Quoting official sources, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that clicking videos and photos at the search and rescue operation site has been banned in Sopore.
“People were coming near to the site, clicking videos and photos which were having every possibility of any untoward incident,” they said.
Pertinently, a search operation to retrieve the body of a teenage girl who jumped into the river Jhelum near Jamia bridge today entered 9th day.