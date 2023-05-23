Recreational activities to start along Jhelum banks in Sopore

Sopore, May 23: Authorities in Sopore are mulling to start recreational activities alongside wetland and Jhelum banks in north Kashmir's Sopore.
Incharge CEO Hygam-Ningli Tarzoo Development Authority, Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, said Sopore wetland area and riverbanks are going to be a starting point for water adventure tourism.
The measures to beautify the area were taken last year after noticing the structures at Ningli site lie in shambles. The area was demarcated and fenced, he said.
He said that HNTDA is going to develop a washroom, landscape and parking facilities and works are expected to be completed by September.