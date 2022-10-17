Recruitment for Assistant Registrar, Junior Assistant posts at Kashmir University scrapped amid fraud allegations

A top KU administration official confirmed that they have received instructions from LG office on 13th of this month that a fresh advertisement should be issued for appointment of Assistant Registrars and Assistant Controller of Examinations and Junior Assistants, news agency KNO reported.

The directions from LG, who is the Chancellor of KU, have been conveyed less than two months after the Vice Chancellor of KU Dr. Neelofar Hassan Khan wrote to the Chancellor regarding the advertised positions of Assistant Registrars and Junior Assistants.

These positions were initially advertised in 2019 and the recruitment process had to be completed within a span of two years as per the University rules. The University however failed to complete the process within the stipulated time frame.