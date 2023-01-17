Recruitment process for teaching, non-teaching staff kicks off in J&K universities

Srinagar, Jan 17: The Universities in Kashmir division have kick-started the recruitment process for teaching and non-teaching positions as most of the varsities have floated advertisements inviting online application from the candidates for these positions.
The positions have been advertised by Kashmir University (KU), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) and Central University of Kashmir CUK float advertisements.
The move is seen as a positive development to do away with the temporary arrangements and adhocism that was hampering the smooth functioning of these offices.
The IUST Awantipora has advertised 21 positions of Assistant Professors in different departments including four positions in the Department of Environment Sustainability and Climate Change.
Also, three positions of Assistant Professors have been put to advertisement in the department of Planning and Geomatics.
As per the advertisement, the shortlisting of the candidates for interview for the post of Assistant Professor shall be made as per the parameters of UGC Regulations-2018 (Appendix II (Table 3A).
"The criteria for shortlisting of candidates for interview for the post of Assistant Professor shall be that 20 candidates shall be shortlisted for one post and 05 candidates for every additional post," the IUST advertisement reads.
The IUST in its advertisement has mentioned that the candidates who have been awarded Post Graduate or Ph.D degree from foreign University should enclose equivalence certificates issued by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi.
"Without this their candidature will not be considered and the application form will be rejected," it reads.
The IUST has also stated that the time taken by candidates to acquire PG, M.Phil and Ph.D degree shall not be considered as teaching or research experience to be claimed for appointment to the teaching positions.
The Central University of Kashmir has also advertised 21 teaching and non-teaching positions to advertisement and has invited online applications from the eligible candidates. The CUK has advertised the post of Finance Officer, Controller of Examinations, Librarian, Deputy Librarian, Internal Audit Officer, Private Secretary, Personal Assistant, Laboratory Assistant and other positions as well.
In its fresh advertisement the CUK has stated that the posts advertised vide advertisement No.12 of 2016, 01 of 201, 02 of 2019, 03 of 2020, 04 of 2020 which are still lying vacant have been withdrawn except for the post/s of Assistant Engineer & Junior Engineer. "The candidates who had applied for such posts need to apply afresh," the CUK advertisement reads.
Earlier, the Kashmir University (KU) floated the advertisement to fill the vacant administrative positions, including that of Registrar and Director IT, through proper channels, even as the academics have welcomed the move to end the “temporary arrangement”.
The Deputy Registrar of KU’s Recruitment Section issued the advertisement for tenure posts of Registrar (Main Campus), Librarian Allama Iqbal Library, Director Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, Director Information Technology and Support System, Director North Campus Baramulla and Director Institute of Technology, Zakura.
The KU advertisement Notice reads that the appointment to the post of Registrar shall be on tenure basis for a period of three years and to other posts for a period of five years.
“The age of the applicants should preferably be not more than 57 years for the post of Registrar and Librarian, and 55 years for the rest of the posts,” the Advertisement Notice reads.