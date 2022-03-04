Recruitment training at Kanzalwan

Srinagar, Mar 4 : Army at Kanzalwan under Gurez Sector is organising and conducting recruitment training for the youth to facilitate them employment opportunity.
According to a press note, in an endeavour to improve the overall core of the local environment by undertaking productive activities such as education and health care with simultaneous thrust on capacity building.
The fundamental idea of Indian Army behind such IW activities is to offset the sponsored anti India propaganda by the organisations with vested interest and facilitate integration of various regions of the State into the national mainstream based on a participative model involving the local people, Army and the civil administration to have a tangible impact deep within students, youth and decision makers, the press note said.