Rector Dar-ul-Uloom Raheemiya Rehmatullah Qasmi summoned by NIA in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 7: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned Maulana Rehmatullah Mir Qasmi, rector Darul Aloom Reheemiya in Bandipora for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged funding activities of the Al Huda Education Trust (AHET) in Rajouri.

GNS reported that the NIA has asked Maulana Qasmi to appear at its camp office in Srinagar today.