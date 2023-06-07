Rector Dar-ul-Uloom Raheemiya Rehmatullah Qasmi summoned by NIA in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 7: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned Maulana Rehmatullah Mir Qasmi, rector Darul Aloom Reheemiya in Bandipora for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged funding activities of the Al Huda Education Trust (AHET) in Rajouri.
GNS reported that the NIA has asked Maulana Qasmi to appear at its camp office in Srinagar today.
The summon is part of the agency's efforts to gather information and probe the financial transactions and activities of the AHET.
The Al Huda Education Trust, based in Rajouri, has come under scrutiny for its alleged involvement in certain financial activities that have raised concerns among security agencies and NIA is currently investigating the matter to ascertain the nature and extent of these activities.