Redouble efforts to trace missing engineer: APSCC

Srinagar, Aug 27 : Expressing concern over the disappearance of Engineer Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Baramulla district, the All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has asked the LG administration to redouble its efforts in tracing out the missing Sikh engineer.
In a statement APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said that the family members of engineer Gurmeet are worried since today is the third day of his missing. He lamented that half-hearted steps have been taken by the administration in tracing out the missing Sikh engineer.
"It is imperative that serious efforts are taken to find out the missing engineer. So far the administration has failed to satiate the feelings of the family of Engineer Gurmeet and his family members are worried about his safety," said Raina. The APSCC Chairman has shot a letter to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha asking him to direct the concerned officials to pull up the socks in tracing out the missing Sikh engineer. He has stressed for taking serious steps so as to find out missing Engineer Gurmeet.