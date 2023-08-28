Redouble efforts to trace missing engineer: APSCC

"It is imperative that serious efforts are taken to find out the missing engineer. So far the administration has failed to satiate the feelings of the family of Engineer Gurmeet and his family members are worried about his safety," said Raina. The APSCC Chairman has shot a letter to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha asking him to direct the concerned officials to pull up the socks in tracing out the missing Sikh engineer. He has stressed for taking serious steps so as to find out missing Engineer Gurmeet.