Redress genuine demands of patwaris: Tarigami

Srinagar, Aug 24: Urging the administration to redress the genuine demands of striking Patwaris, CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami on Wednesday said that the strike of patwaris has paralysed the working in revenue department.
The administration has been giving assurances and making promises with the patwaris that their genuine grievances would be redressed, but nothing has been done on the ground, compelling them to go on strike, said a statement.
“The demands of increase in the grade pay of graduate patwaris, timely departmental promotion of patwaris and girdawars, which has reportedly not been conducted for the last so many years, enhancement of rent for Patwar Khanas (Private Accommodation) and construction of new Patwar Khanas are all genuine demands, which the government must fulfil,”he said.
Tarigami added that the government must talk to the representatives of the association and redress their grievances without any further delay.