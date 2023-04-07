Reducing of weight of school bags of children | Edu Deptt issues guidelines to schools

"Students of Pre-primary level should not be asked to carry any bag except light carrier for Lunch box and no schools should prescribe any other subjects except Language and Arithmetic for class 1st & 2nd, Language, Environmental Science (EVS) and Arithmetic for class 3rd to 5th besides Language, Social Science, Mathematics and Science for class 6th and 7th, or as prescribed by the affiliating authority," the DSEK circular reads. It reads that the students shall not be asked to bring additional books and extra material to the school.

Notably, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) Ministry of Education has issued guidelines that the SED shall issue detailed guidelines and direction from time to time for regulating the weight of the school bags and the department has been authorised to cancel affiliation and recognition of the school violating the provisions of the rule 8A (1) and shall issue academic calendar every year for all the schools affiliated with JKBOSE or government, which shall be followed by all the concerned schools.