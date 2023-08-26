Reducing travel time of HMVs on NH-44 | CS holds deliberations with stakeholders

Srinagar, Aug 25: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today held detailed deliberations with all the stakeholders including the Highway authorities for finding ways and means to further reduce the travel time on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for the Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) ahead of the fruit season this year.
The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Home; Principal Secretary, PWD; Divisional Commissioner Jammu; ADGP Kashmir/Jammu; IG Traffic; RO NHAI; concerned Deputy Commissioners and others.
During the meeting, the traffic authorities presented empirical data regarding the actual movement of LMVs and HMVs on the highway and their driving patterns on this road. For the purpose of understanding the traffic between 70 Kms stretch of Navyug and Chenani-Nashri Tunnels for a period of 15 days was considered.
While making his observations regarding remedial measures for smooth flow of traffic on the road, the Chief Secretary said that HMVs lower than 3-axles should not be halted anywhere during its travel on the road. He asked for keeping an eye on chronically slow moving vehicles and enquire from each of them about the reasons behind the same. He also advised for penalizing those erratically moving vehicles under law causing inconvenience to others traveling on this road.
Dr Mehta impressed upon the concerned highway authorities along with the Deputy Commissioners to designate no halt zones in their respective jurisdictions and strictly adhere to same under all circumstances. He asked them to take measures for improvement of the road surface near the slide-prone stretches at Dalwas, Mehad, Cafeteria Morh and Sher-Bibi. He further instructed for designating the halting areas for trucks especially in the Ramban District where the widening of road is still in progress.