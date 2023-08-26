Reducing travel time of HMVs on NH-44 | CS holds deliberations with stakeholders

While making his observations regarding remedial measures for smooth flow of traffic on the road, the Chief Secretary said that HMVs lower than 3-axles should not be halted anywhere during its travel on the road. He asked for keeping an eye on chronically slow moving vehicles and enquire from each of them about the reasons behind the same. He also advised for penalizing those erratically moving vehicles under law causing inconvenience to others traveling on this road.

Dr Mehta impressed upon the concerned highway authorities along with the Deputy Commissioners to designate no halt zones in their respective jurisdictions and strictly adhere to same under all circumstances. He asked them to take measures for improvement of the road surface near the slide-prone stretches at Dalwas, Mehad, Cafeteria Morh and Sher-Bibi. He further instructed for designating the halting areas for trucks especially in the Ramban District where the widening of road is still in progress.