Reduction in VAT on ATF revived J&K’s civil aviation sector: LG Sinha

Highlighting the reforms introduced by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, the Lt Governor said, “Country's aviation sector has witnessed an unprecedented growth in passenger traffic and corresponding increase in number of flight routes, aircrafts and enhanced regional air connectivity to fulfill the aspirations of the common man by following the vision of Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik”.

In a short span of time, 65 airports, 8 heliports and 2 water aerodromes were made operational in tier-2 and tier-3 cities under the guidance of the Hon’ble Prime Minister and soon India will cross over into the top 10 air freight markets in the near future, he added.

The Lt Government reiterated the UT government’s commitment to improve connectivity, particularly in remote & far flung areas and providing affordable transportation to the people of the UT. Rs. One Lakh Crore is being spent on road and tunnel infrastructure, which are opening up new vistas of socio-economic growth of J&K, he added.

Significant decisions like reduction of VAT on ATF from 26.5% to 1% and abolishing the load penalty at Jammu airport has revived J&K's Civil aviation sector. Today, Srinagar airport is setting a new record in terms of number of flights per day. Within a year, from 20-25 daily flights, today 80 to 100 flights are operating at Srinagar airport every day, the Lt Governor said.

After the decision to abolish load penalty at Jammu airport, the number of flights has increased, the citizens of Jammu division have got better and economical facilities to travel to Delhi and other parts of the country, and the business sector has also gained new dynamism, he further added.

We have already laid down the road map to fulfill the aspirations of every section of society. A lot has been achieved in the last three years. Remarkable progress in Infrastructure and other sectors present a tremendous opportunity for J&K UT to realize its full potential, the Lt Governor said.