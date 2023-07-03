Reduction of import duty on Washington apples leaves apple growers distraught in Kashmir

Shopian, July 3: The apple growers and traders have aired their exasperation following the government's recent decision to cut down 20 percent import duty on Washington apples.
The Central government has reduced the import duty on Washington apples from 70 percent to 50 percent, leaving the apple cultivators and traders of the Valley distraught.
Bashir Ahmad, president Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers and Dealer's Association told Greater Kashmir that slashing down the import duty on Washington apples was disconcerting for the growers and traders of the apple producing states of India.
"20 percent is not a scant percentage. It is bound to have a detrimental effect on the apple industry", said Bashir.
He said that the community had felt a sense of comfort after the government recently barred the import of apples in case they were imported for less than Rs 50 per kg.
"The reduction of import duty on Washington apples, however, would again harm the interests of growers and traders", Bashir said.
The growers believe that the consumers would prefer to buy the imported high quality apples over the local produce when the both would be available at comparable prices.
Additionally, the Washington apples show up in Indian markets at a time when the local produce is already on sale.
Mohammad Ashraf Wani, a prominent apple grower and former president Fruit Mandi Shopian said that the high quality apples from Washington would affect the local produce significantly.
"We were demanding a hike in import duty, but the government did it's opposite", Wani said.
He said that the local produce could not compete with the high quality Washington apples. "We too produce first-rate apples but the Washington apples are higher in quality", said Wani.
He added that it was the huge import duty that would protect the local farmers.
The apple industry had been caught in the throes of crisis over the last few years, incurring huge losses to the local growers and traders. The unseasonal snowfall, long-drawn-out-lockdowns and frequent closure of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway over the last few years had caused huge losses to apple growers and traders.