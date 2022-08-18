Reformatory, hard decisions being taken : Dr Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar: Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi on Thursday said that reformatory decisions are being taken to streamline the derailed Waqf Management System.

“Many hard but necessary decisions are a must for making Waqf an organisation as per expectations of the people of J&K. We will be continuously taking bold decisions only to maintain or re-establish the befitting environment at our shrines and also for the productive use of other properties and assets of Waqf in J&K,” said Dr Darakhshan.

According to a press note, she visited Charar-e-Sharief and Pakerpora shrines to inspect the shrine management system there. She was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer of Waqf Board Dr Syed Majid Jahangir, tehsildar of Waqf Ishtiaq Mohiuddin and representatives of district administration.

Dr Darakhshan paid obeisance at the shrine of Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani. After the blanket ban by Waqf Board on compulsive and illegal demand of money at shrines by some people, she today ordered the removal of all chairs and takhts erected by the people within the shrine and the campus for receiving donations at shrine of Alamdar which were removed by the Waqf staff immediately.