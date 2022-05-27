Reformist decisions taken J&K Waqf Board meeting: Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi on Thursday said significant reformist decisions were taken in board meeting of Waqf Board.
According to an important decision, lease for residential purposes was abolished, sanction to construction of Cancer Hospital was accorded, in-camera opening of donation boxes by a committee at shrines was decided, and sanction to construction of modern toilet complexes at shrines was accorded.
“A full day review of the Waqf Departments was done and many important decisions were taken,”
Dr Darakhshan Andrabi spoke to the media about the meeting and the decisions taken. “Sanction to construction of first ever modern Cancer Hospital by Waqf Board was granted. Soon we will be beginning work on the project. A very important decision was taken that donation boxes at all shrines will only be opened under camera surveillance supervised by the board representative along with the bank and police officials to establish transparency in donation accounts,” said Dr Andrabi.
She said that Waqf has started reforming its working and with public support “we hope to transform Waqf into a transparent and accountable organisation.”
“Board took a decision that no lease of Waqf assets and properties will be in vogue now for residential purposes. Many correcting measures were taken wherein many practices of the past were revoked so that Waqf assets donot become properties of anybody. She informed that a decision to restructure the inner organisation structure as per Central Waqf Act was taken.
“We have also taken a very important decision that modern toilet complexes at all shrines will be made on priority. Decisions regarding creation of facilities for pilgrims at shrines were taken,” said Waqf Board Chairperson.
She also said that she has a very capable team in the Board and we have taken a decision to stop all cash transactions and shift to online mode in all transactions. Waqf Board also accorded sanction to provide the facility of online donation at Shrines in J&K.
Dr Andrabi appealed to the people to cooperate with the Board so that we are able to establish this huge institution into a productive organization working for the revival of our spiritual traditions and creating a social service sector out of our sources.
Board Members Dr Ghulam Nabi Haleem, Nawab Din & Syed Mohammad Hussain also participated in addition to Waqf Board Chief Executive Officer Mufti Fareed, Special Officer Dr Syed Majid Jahangir and other heads of the wings of Waqf in J&K were present..