Reformist decisions taken J&K Waqf Board meeting: Darakhshan Andrabi

“Board took a decision that no lease of Waqf assets and properties will be in vogue now for residential purposes. Many correcting measures were taken wherein many practices of the past were revoked so that Waqf assets donot become properties of anybody. She informed that a decision to restructure the inner organisation structure as per Central Waqf Act was taken.

“We have also taken a very important decision that modern toilet complexes at all shrines will be made on priority. Decisions regarding creation of facilities for pilgrims at shrines were taken,” said Waqf Board Chairperson.

She also said that she has a very capable team in the Board and we have taken a decision to stop all cash transactions and shift to online mode in all transactions. Waqf Board also accorded sanction to provide the facility of online donation at Shrines in J&K.

Dr Andrabi appealed to the people to cooperate with the Board so that we are able to establish this huge institution into a productive organization working for the revival of our spiritual traditions and creating a social service sector out of our sources.