Reframe Kashmir policy: Dr Farooq Abdullah

“The people of J&K continue to suffer from rising unemployment, development deficit, inflation and deepening alienation all at the same time as never before. All the democratic institutions in Jammu and Kashmir have been diluted to fit in the vision of a particular political party,” he stated. Dr Farooq added that there is fear, anxiety, concern, and insecurity everywhere. The people, particularly youth, have been pushed to the margins, he alleged.

Dr Farooq observed that the votaries of muscular policy in Kashmir need to take a step back and ask themselves if such a policy has succeeded elsewhere in the world. "The post 2019 policy landscape of Kashmir has no space for dialogue. It only relies on obliterating the legacy and icons of the region's constitutional and historical uniqueness. This has to change. There can be no headway without changing this. Peace cannot be achieved through force,” he said.