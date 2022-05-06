Regional Conference on ‘Bringing Citizens, Govt Closer Through Administrative Reforms’ to be held in Srinagar on May 16, 17

Director General, J&K IMPARD, Saurabh Bhagat, Officers of DARPG, Department of Administrative Reforms, Inspections and Trainings (ARI), J&K and IT Department, J&K attended the meeting.

Pertinently, the Regional Conference would be organized at SKICC on May 16 and 17, 2022 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating the 75th year of India’s independence. The conference would focus on “Innovations in Administration”; “Promoting Wellness through Sports under Khelo India Scheme”, “Jan Bhagidari – People’s Participation” and “Holistic Develop ment through One District One Product Scheme”.