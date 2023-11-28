Regional Director, Survey and Land Records Anantnag suspended

Jammu, Nov 28: J&K government has placed Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Anantnag under suspension.

Through a separate order, the Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kupwara has been attached in the General Administration Department.

“Pending enquiry into his conduct, Abdul Hafiz Shah, JKAS, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Anantnag, is hereby placed under suspension, with immediate effect in terms of Rule 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956,” read GAD order.

“During the period of his suspension, he shall remain attached in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir,” the order further read.

“Pending enquiry into his conduct, Hilal Ahmad Mir, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kupwara, is hereby attached in the General Administration Department, with immediate effect,” read a separate order issued by GAD.