Registrar General J&K and Ladakh High Court  bereaved

Srinagar, Dec 9: A condolence meeting was held on Friday regarding the demise of the father of Sanjeev Gupta, the Registrar General of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.
The meeting was held in the Conference Hall of the High Court complex here and was presided over by Registrar Judicial, Srinagar. Officers and officials of the Srinagar Wing of the High Court including the General Secretary High Court Staff Welfare Association participated in the meeting.
The meeting expressed sorrow over the demise of senior advocate Kulbhushan Gupta, father of Registrar General, and shared the grief and extended sympathy to the bereaved family.
During the meeting, a two- minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the departed soul and it was prayed that the departed soul may rest in peace.