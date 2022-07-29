Registration, downloading of golden cards | Govt develops online facility for citizens

The citizens have to visit website setu.pmjay.gov.in and register themselves with details of ration card issued by Food and Supply Department, J&K and Aadhar Card and download their Golden cards. The initiative has been taken to ensure all the citizens get golden cards which provide Rs five Lakh health insurance cover.

Notably, State Health Agency (SHA) recently rolled out an ambitious door-to-door exercise to achieve 100 percent saturation under the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY SEHAT scheme by the end of August month. Under the initiative of ‘Gaon Gaon Ayushman, State Health Agency (SHA) has also started ’ to reach out to even last mile villages which remain cut off from the rest of the world due to adverse weather conditions so as to percolate the benefits of the scheme down to every beneficiary.