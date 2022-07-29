Registration, downloading of golden cards | Govt develops online facility for citizens

Srinagar, July 29 : To achieve 100 percent saturation of golden cards, the government has developed online facility for the citizens of J&K through which they can register for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY)-SEHAT scheme and download their golden cards at the comfort of their homes.
The citizens have to visit website setu.pmjay.gov.in and register themselves with details of ration card issued by Food and Supply Department, J&K and Aadhar Card and download their Golden cards. The initiative has been taken to ensure all the citizens get golden cards which provide Rs five Lakh health insurance cover.
Notably, State Health Agency (SHA) recently rolled out an ambitious door-to-door exercise to achieve 100 percent saturation under the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY SEHAT scheme by the end of August month. Under the initiative of ‘Gaon Gaon Ayushman, State Health Agency (SHA) has also started ’ to reach out to even last mile villages which remain cut off from the rest of the world due to adverse weather conditions so as to percolate the benefits of the scheme down to every beneficiary.
Recently, Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education, M K Diwedi in a high level meeting had directed for launching result oriented door- to -door campaign in all areas of J&K to achieve 100 percent saturation by end of August this year.
Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY)-SEHAT scheme has crossed a major milestone of providing 5 lakh free treatments to the citizens of J&K UT recently. This Scheme has become a ray of hope for poor families who couldnot afford health treatment at high-end medical institutes of the country.
Recently a special initiative was launched for women and their families associated with JKRLM to provide them free treatment.
Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) SEHAT Scheme in Jammu and Kashmir provides health insurance cover of Rs five lakh per family per year to all the residents at empanelled hospitals. The scheme covers up to three days of pre-hospitalization and fifteen days of post-hospitalisation expenses including diagnostics and medicines.