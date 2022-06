Registration of bonafide migrants, DPs for Domicile Certificate

According to an order issued here today by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DDMRRR), it has been ordered that the validity of government order number 52-JK(DMRRR) of 2020 dated 16.05.2020 extended vide government order number 44-JK(DMRRR) of 2021 dated 22.06.2021 is hereby further extended for a period of one year i.e till 15.05.2023.