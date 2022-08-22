Registration of new voters: Dr Farooq holds all party meet

Srinagar: While the all party meeting convened by National Conference ( NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday stated that inclusion of outsiders in voter lists here is unacceptable to them, Apni Party and People's Conference did not attend the meeting.
The all party meeting here was attended by leaders of National Conference, Congress , PDP, CPI (M), Awami National Conference and Shiv Sena. Those who attended NC Vice President, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani and Awami National Conference leader Muzaffar Shah.
After the meeting Dr Abdullah told media that voting by outsiders is unacceptable to them and that there are several options including going to court available for them.
"Senior national level leaders will be invited next month here to brief them about the issue, " he said. Dr Abdullah that there is no clarity as to how many new voters will be added.
He said that he had called Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and requested him to call an all party meeting on the issue like he had called on Amarnath Yatra but there was no response to his request.
Dr Farooq Abdullah stated that during the meeting they strongly condemned the terrorist attacks on people, security forces and police. He said the issue regarding voting rights to outsiders were discussed in detail.
“The inclusion of non-local voters in the electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir was not acceptable to the parties here and that it would end J&K's identity.
“The assembly will be in the hands of the outsiders and the people here will be denied it. We discussed the issue and have come to a decision that we do not accept it,” he said.
Peoples Conference and Apni Party did not attend the meeting. Apni Party had stated that since the government clarified that no outsider would be included in the voting list, there was no fun attending today's meeting.