Registration of new voters: Dr Farooq holds all party meet

After the meeting Dr Abdullah told media that voting by outsiders is unacceptable to them and that there are several options including going to court available for them.

"Senior national level leaders will be invited next month here to brief them about the issue, " he said. Dr Abdullah that there is no clarity as to how many new voters will be added.

He said that he had called Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and requested him to call an all party meeting on the issue like he had called on Amarnath Yatra but there was no response to his request.

Dr Farooq Abdullah stated that during the meeting they strongly condemned the terrorist attacks on people, security forces and police. He said the issue regarding voting rights to outsiders were discussed in detail.