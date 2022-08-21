Registration open for Agniveer general duty

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K pole today appealed to aspirants of Agniveer of Kashmir division to participate enthusiastically in the recruitment being conducted from December 7 to 10 at Jalandhar.
It is informed that Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally (for Women Military Police) General Duty is being organized at Army Public School (Primary Wing) Ground on Major General Rajinder Singh Sparrow Road, Jalandhar Cantt for eligible candidates of districts of Srinagar, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts of UT of Jammu & Kashmir and Leh and Kargil districts of UT of Ladakh from 07 December 2022 to 10 December 2022.
Online registration has already started from 09 Aug 2022 and shall continue to 07 September, 2022.
Online registration is mandatory and all candidates should check their eligibility and register themselves on Army Recruitment Website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Candidates who have successfully registered online will be sent an admit card on their email address and intimated for the date and time for reporting for the rally.