Registration open for Agniveer general duty

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K pole today appealed to aspirants of Agniveer of Kashmir division to participate enthusiastically in the recruitment being conducted from December 7 to 10 at Jalandhar.

It is informed that Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally (for Women Military Police) General Duty is being organized at Army Public School (Primary Wing) Ground on Major General Rajinder Singh Sparrow Road, Jalandhar Cantt for eligible candidates of districts of Srinagar, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts of UT of Jammu & Kashmir and Leh and Kargil districts of UT of Ladakh from 07 December 2022 to 10 December 2022.