Regularisation of ad-hoc, contractual employee cannot be from earlier date: HC

Srinagar, May 20: High Court of J&K and Ladakh has held that regularisation of an ad-hoc or contractual employee cannot be from an earlier date other than the date of regularisation.

Pointing out that under J&K Civil Services (Special Provisions) Act, 2010 the regularization has to be from the date of regularisation irrespective of the person having completed seven years of service earlier, a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi said: “It is settled law that no person can claim regularization in service until and unless the regularisation is provided under any statute, rule or Government order”.