Regularisation of casual labourers | High Court holds three top forest officers ‘guilty of brazen contempt’

Srinagar, Sep 21: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Thursday held J&K’s three top Forest officers guilty of ‘brazen’ contempt for not complying with its orders regarding regularization of a casual laborer .A division bench of Justice Atul Sreedharan and justice Mohan Lal held Deeraj Gupta, presently the Principal Secretary to Government, Forest Department, Mohit Gera, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, J&K Government and T Rabi Kumar, Chief Conservator of Forest, Kashmir as “being guilty of brazen contempt”.
“Thus, on the basis of what has been argued before us, considered, and held as…… the Contemnors are held by us as being guilty of brazen contempt for the order passed by this Court in LPA No.112/2020 dated 01/06/2022,” the bench said.
“However, in order to give an opportunity to the contemnors to avail the locus poenitentiae and purge themselves of the contempt, we give an opportunity to the contemnors to issue the formal order of regularisation of the Petitioner,” the court said.
It further ordered that the case be listed on 22/09/23 on top of the list for compliance and further orders, if need be.
In the contempt plea, One Gh Nabi Bhat, is seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the contemnors for non-implementation of the order passed by a Coordinate Bench of the Court dated 01.06.2022 in LPA No. 112/2020 titled Union Territory of J&K and Ors. vs. Ghulam Nabi Bhat.
According to the Petitioner, he came to be engaged in the Forest Department in the year 1993 on a casual basis as Watch and Ward. In terms of SRO 64 of 1994, the Petitioner claimed that had a “right” of being regularized after serving for 7 years. However, the Respondents ,he said, allegedly harassed him under one pretext or the other and finally, he approached the Court by way of a writ petition being SWP No. 2858/2015.
The Court has passed several orders on his petitions including the one dated 01.06.2022 passed in LPA No. 112/2020.