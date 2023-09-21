Regularisation of casual labourers | High Court holds three top forest officers ‘guilty of brazen contempt’

“Thus, on the basis of what has been argued before us, considered, and held as…… the Contemnors are held by us as being guilty of brazen contempt for the order passed by this Court in LPA No.112/2020 dated 01/06/2022,” the bench said.

“However, in order to give an opportunity to the contemnors to avail the locus poenitentiae and purge themselves of the contempt, we give an opportunity to the contemnors to issue the formal order of regularisation of the Petitioner,” the court said.