Rehabilitation, distribution camp for specially-abled held

Bandipora, Jan 16: A daylong rehabilitation/ distribution camp of aids and appliances for specially-abled persons was today held at mini secretariat, Bandipora.
The camp was organised by Composite Regional centre (CRC) Srinagar with the support and coordination of District Administration Bandipora and Social Welfare Department Bandipora.
The camp was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmed and was attended by District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Ubaid ul Khazir, Camp Coordinator CRC Irshad Ahmad and other concerned.
The camp was organised under the ADIP scheme of the ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Government of India for differently-abled persons.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that an extensive field survey at panchayat level was conducted to identify specially-abled persons and accordingly prosthetic aids were distributed among them today, here.