Rehabilitation programme for child victims of terrorism reviewed

Srinagar: Secretary, National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH), Autonomous organization under the Ministry of Home Affiars, Manoj Pant, today reviewed implementation of rehabilitation programme for child victims of terrorism in Kashmir division.

The meeting was attended by the Director Social Welfare Department, Kashmir, Additional Deputy Commissioners, District Social Welfare Officers, DDO, NFCH and other concerned officers.

It was informed that 6702 children have been assisted in twenty districts of Jammu and Kashmir by NFCH with financial assistance of rupees 50.39 crore. Besides, Rs 1.94 crore have been released in favour of 1071 affected victims during 2021-22 while Rs 63.12 lakh have been released for 392 victims in 2022-23.