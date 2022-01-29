Rehbar-e-Khel worst victim of exploitation: Peoples Conference

Srinagar, Jan 29: Peoples Conference (PC) senior vice president Abdul Gani Vakil Saturday expressed concern over injustice with aspirants adopted under the Rehbar-e-Khel policy by the government.
Vakil said they were exploited and were being paid peanuts by the authorities.
"The highly educated and qualified youth are only getting Rs 100 as daily wages which is a shame for the government," Vakil said and described as illogical the paltry monthly remuneration of Rs 3000 was even lesser than the per day minimum wages as well.