Reject self-serving politics of NC, PDP: PC

Sopore: Peoples Conference (PC) Senior Vice President and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil said that the time has come for the people of Kashmir to reject the self-serving politics of traditional families who have for decades exploited the sentiments of the people only to consolidate power in two families.
Vakil, while welcoming eight sarpanchs and scores of workers in the party at a public meeting in Sopore, accused the National Conference and PDP of befooling common people by lies, deceit and fallacy in lieu of power and conveniently turn their backs when they are entrusted with it.
Vakil said that National Conference and PDP have inked a “secret deal” to save their two family rule, a press note issued by party said.
He added that the people of J&K have been trapped in the post August 5, 2019 situation and that PC will stand up for them in our united quest to retrieve back that is rightfully ours.“We at the PC believe that existing changelessness is a big challenge and an even bigger challenge is navigating a dignified way out of the web of disempowerment," he said.