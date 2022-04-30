Release imprisoned youth from jails: G A Mir

Srinagar Apr 29: J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Friday said government as a goodwill gesture must consider releasing imprisoned youth languishing in different jails in J&K and other parts of the country under PSA to ensure respite to their families on the auspicious occasion of the Eid-ul- Fitr.
The move is bound to send a positive signal amongst the general public and shall be a confidence building measure on the part of the government towards the people, he said in a statement.
“In view of the auspicious occasion of Eid Fitr, government must consider releasing Valley youth who are languishing in different jails in J&K and other parts of the Country under PSA in connection with various offences,”he said.
Mir added that those who are not involved in any serious offences must be released before Eid-ul- Fitr.
“There are various families who find it very difficult to bear the expenses to see their sons languishing in different jails in the Country,” Mir added and said their release would be a confidence building measure, which has to be ensured before Eid Festival.