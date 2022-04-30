Release imprisoned youth from jails: G A Mir

Srinagar Apr 29: J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Friday said government as a goodwill gesture must consider releasing imprisoned youth languishing in different jails in J&K and other parts of the country under PSA to ensure respite to their families on the auspicious occasion of the Eid-ul- Fitr.

The move is bound to send a positive signal amongst the general public and shall be a confidence building measure on the part of the government towards the people, he said in a statement.