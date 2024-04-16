Released book has chapter by Prof Parikshat Singh Manhas

New Delhi, Apr 16: The book “The Art of Implementation-How Modi Ki Guarantee is Delivered”, released in New Delhi yesterday carries a chapter by Prof Parikshat Singh Manhas, J&K BOSE Chairman and Prof Unnat Pandit.

The chapter is on Jammu Kashmir Tocathon-2023, neonatal innovation and intellectual property. The book release function was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha . The book is an anthology of articles.

The event was also attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The publication has been edited by Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Mukul Priyadarshi.