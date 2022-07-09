Relentlessly carrying out rescue ops near Amarnath cave: Army

As per the defence spokesman, nine Surveillance Detachments with HHTI, NVDs and other ni sights were also deployed for search ops even as Hand Held Thermal Imagers, Night Vision Devices and other night sights were used for search. Two ALH helicopters were moved for Casualty Evacuation at Holy Cave, however owing to bad weather situation night landing at Cave was unsuccessful, he said. Two Through Wall Radars and two Search And Rescue dog squads were also moved to Holy Cave for rescue ops.

The search, rescue and medical effort continued at day break and at 06.45 AM the first ALH landed at site to commence evacuation of the injured, the spokesman said. He said that both Army and Civilian helicopters are carrying out relentless sorties to evacuate the injured and the dead. A total of 28 patients have been evacuated from Holy Cave to Advanced Dressing Station Nilagrar of whom 11 have further been moved to SKIMS Srinagar in civil helicopters for treatment while 15 dead bodies have been moved from Holy Cave to Nilagrar. Stranded Yatris are being escorted by Indian Army personnels till Baltal, since the track is slushy and slippery.