Relief measures for fire, earthquake victims approved in Bandipora

Bandipora, Sep 19: The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Bandipora, Ali Afsar Khan Tuesday chaired a relief meeting in his office chamber, here.

During the meeting, an assessment of the damages caused by recent calamities was undertaken. The team reviewed the cases presented before them, with a primary focus on providing timely relief to the affected individuals and families.

After threadbare deliberation, the relief team approved a total of 8 cases for immediate assistance. Among these cases, 6 were related to fire damage, and 2 were associated with earthquake-related damages.

The ADDC expressed solidarity with the affected families and urged all concerned departments to ensure the swift and efficient execution of the relief measures.

