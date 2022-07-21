Relief to migratory tribal families as per national norms | Secretary Tribal Affairs thanks LG, Chief Secretary, Secy DMRRR

Srinagar: The government Thursday issued a notification under the Disaster Management Act declaring untimely snowfall and heavy rainfall between June 19 and 22, 2022 as a State Specific Natural Disaster as per SDRF norms.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the approval was accorded by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta for the issuance of Natural Calamity notification on the proposal moved by the Tribal Affairs Department through the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, and Rehabilitation.

Hundreds of tribal families having migrated to highland pastures – ‘Dhoks’ suffered enormous losses due to the untimely snowfall and heavy rainfall between June 19 and 22, 2022.