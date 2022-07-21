Relief to migratory tribal families as per national norms | Secretary Tribal Affairs thanks LG, Chief Secretary, Secy DMRRR

Srinagar: The government Thursday issued a notification under the Disaster Management Act declaring untimely snowfall and heavy rainfall between June 19 and 22, 2022 as a State Specific Natural Disaster as per SDRF norms.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the approval was accorded by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta for the issuance of Natural Calamity notification on the proposal moved by the Tribal Affairs Department through the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, and Rehabilitation.
Hundreds of tribal families having migrated to highland pastures – ‘Dhoks’ suffered enormous losses due to the untimely snowfall and heavy rainfall between June 19 and 22, 2022.
On the directions of LG Sinha, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) promptly started relief and rescue operations and also provided immediate relief support to the affected families.
Based on the assessment of losses and reports of the Deputy Commissioners, the Tribal Affairs Department moved a proposal through the Department of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation for declaration of the loss as a natural calamity which enabled the government to provide relief as per SDRF norms in addition to the immediate relief provided by the DCs.
The chief secretary recommended the proposed formulated by the DMRRR for relief to the affected families.
He also directed DCs to ensure a comprehensive assessment of losses to ensure no family was left out. Secretary DMRR Nazim Zai Khan earlier formulated the proposal based on recommendations submitted by the Tribal Affairs Department given the heavy losses suffered by the migratory tribal families.
This is the first time that such a notification has been issued to provide relief to losses suffered by the migratory tribal families in highland pastures.
Secretary Tribal Affairs Department Shahid Iqbal Choudhary expressed gratitude to LG Sinha for approval of the proposal declaring June 19 to 22, 2022, losses as J&K-specific natural calamity under SDRF norms which would enable compensation as per the national norms for loss of livestock and household items as well as livelihood during the period.
It enables the Deputy Commissioners to provide various facilities to the affected families.
Choudhary thanked Chief Secretary Mehta for personal guidance in the timely assessment of losses and approval of a proposal to declare it a natural calamity.
He also thanked Secretary DMRRR Nazim Zai Khan for timely action vis-à-vis approvals and release of funds.