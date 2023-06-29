Religious fervour, gaiety mark Eid-ul-Adha across Kashmir

In all the four districts--Shopian, Pulwama ,Kulgam and Anantnag-- people thronged mosques Eidghas and shrines to offer the Eid prayer.

In Shopian, the biggest congregations were held in historic Jamia Masjid and Tak Masjid.

"Around 8,000 to 10,000 people offered prayers in these mosques", said an official.