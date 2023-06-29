Religious fervour, gaiety mark Eid-ul-Adha across Kashmir

South Kashmir
Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated with fervour and gaiety across south Kashmir.
In all the four districts--Shopian, Pulwama ,Kulgam and Anantnag-- people thronged mosques Eidghas and shrines to offer the Eid prayer.
In Shopian, the biggest congregations were held in historic Jamia Masjid and Tak Masjid.
"Around 8,000 to 10,000 people offered prayers in these mosques", said an official.
A member from the managing committee of Jamia Masjid Shopian told Greater Kashmir that the prayers were scheduled to be held in Eidgah, but the inclement weather conditions spurred the management to organise them inside the mosque.
"After six years, the administration had allowed the worshipers to converge in the Eidgah", he informed.
In Pulwama, the worshippers converged in different mosques and offered the prayers.
The biggest congregation was held in Jamia Masjid where at least 4,000 people offered the prayers.
"The worshippers including women and children since morning made a beeline for different mosques and shrines to offer the prayers", said Javed Ahmad, a worshipper.
In Kulgam, the biggest congregation was held in local Eidgah.
Hundreds of devotees also gathered in Jamia Masjid DhamhalHanjipora and offered the prayers.
In neghibouringAnantnagdistrict , people converged in an Eidgah at Ashhajipora and offered the prayers.
"Around 10,000 people offered the prayers in the Eidgah", informed the official.
Another big congregation was held at the shrine of famous Sufi saint HazratReshi sahib shrine.
Kupwara district
Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated with religious fervour in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, while thousands of worshippers offered Eid prayers early morning across the district.
Jamia Masjid Kupwara witnessed the largest congregation, followed by Handwara where Eid prayers were offered at Boys Higher Secondary School ground due to construction of new masjid. In TrehgamEid prayers were offered at the historical Jamia Masjid where worshipers assembled in large numbers from early morning. Similarly in the Langate area worshipers gathered in good numbers at Jamia Masjid Langate to offer Eid prayers.
Eidgahs of Sogam and Lalpora echoed with the resounding prayers of devotees who had turned up in a good number to offer Eidprayers.Dressed in traditional attire, people in Vilgam, Tarathpora, Kralgund and other areas flocked to Eidgahs to seek forgiveness and offer prayers.
In border areas of Kupwara including Karnah, Keran, Machil, Budnamal, Jumgand, Kumkadi and other areas people offered Eid prayers with much enthusiasm. They sought peace along the Line of Control (LoC) .
Mohammad Muazam from Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh who along with his other friends had turned up to Jamia Masjid Kupwara to offer Eid prayers said that Kashmir is like a second home for him. “We have been living and earning a livelihood for the last 15 years here and never felt unsafe. During Covid restrictions the locals of Kupwara provided us eatables and other things for months together. Kashmiris are indeed sympathetic and helpful,” he added.
People thronged to tourist spots in large numbers with their family members. Bangus, Reshwari, Wayin, Nagriwari, Children’s park Handwara,Langate Park witnessed a huge rush of people in the afternoon with people spending time with their families.
Baramulla district
The Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated with great fervour across Baramulla district on Thursday. The largest congregation took place at EidgahJadeed and EidgahQadeem, where people gathered in large numbers to offer prayers and seek blessings.
In JadeedEidgah, Eid prayers were offered at 7.30 am while at EidgahQadeem, Eid prayers were offered at 8.30 am.
Reports of Eidcongregration were received from Khawjabagh, Sheeri, Delina, Wagoora, kreeri and several other parts of the district.
The Baramulla district administration had made adequate arrangement in ensuring the smooth conduct of the prayers and the safety and comfort of the worshipers. Meticulous arrangements were made, bolstered by stringent security measures, to uphold a peaceful environment throughout the celebrations.
The caretaker Auqaf Islamic Baramulla, during his address at the EidgahJadeed highlighted the issue of withdrawal of services of specialist doctors including general medicine, paediatrician. dermatologist and other experts at the Urban Training Health Centre old town Baramulla.
He said that the concern health centre plays an important role in meeting the health needs of the people of old town Baramulla. He urged the Baramulla district administration to restart the services in the larger interest of the people.
As compared to past few years, during which rains prompted people to offer prayers in local mosques, the eid this time was offered in open grounds across Baramulla district. The favourable weather conditions brought huge cheer on the faces of kids who were seen cracking crackers and visiting different parks throughout the day on Thursday.
Bandipora
People in large number converged at the Eidgahs in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. This congregation, the largest witnessed in the district brought together individuals from far and wide. Alongside, in the picturesque villages and towns of Aloosa, Onangam, Hajin, Sumbal, and various other places, people devoutly offered prayers under the open sky.
The Eid prayers at the central Eidgah were led by Khurshid Ahmad Naqshbandi, the Imam-e-Hi of the New Jamia mosque.
In his Eid sermon, the Imam shed light on the essence of sacrifice during Eid, emphasizing its significance as an act of obedience to Allah's command. He passionately underscored the importance of fostering brotherhood, unity, and the integration of religious values into everyday life, encouraging honesty and integrity.
Addressing a pressing concern, the Imam also drew attention to the rising issue of drug abuse. He urged parents and elders to be vigilant, keeping a watchful eye on their kin's behaviour, social circles, and any sudden changes that may indicate involvement in this detrimental activity.
Furthermore, the Imam issued a cautionary message to the youth, highlighting the need for responsible use of mobile phones, which he deemed potentially more perilous than drugs.