Remain cautious against fraudsters impersonating as govt officers: IGP Kashmir

The modus operandi of fraudster, the advisory states is that the fraudsters procure photo of the government officers from open source internet and create whatsapp account on virtual number or on fake SIM card. They upload Government Officer’s photo as display picture on the whatsapp number and sends message to people demanding financial or administrative favours, reads the advisory.

Police asked people not to reply to the messages received from unknown Whatsapp users, transfer money or purchase online gift vouchers or share banking details like Credit card/Debit Card , OTP, CW No. or any password. People have also been advised against installing any remote access app or click on any suspicious link. They have been advised also to secure whatsapp account by enabling two factor verification available in whatsapp settings.