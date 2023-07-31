Kashmir
Remove tints or face action: J&K Police to vehicle owners
'No film of any transparency is allowed'
Srinagar, July 31: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday asked vehicle owners to remove any tinted films from the glass of their vehicles.
Srinagar Police, in a tweet, said that no film of any transparency is allowed.
"All vehicle owners are instructed to immediately remove tinted films from all glasses, failing which vehicle will be seized & legal action will follow. No film of any transparency is allowed at all as per Hon'ble Supreme Court judgment in Writ Petition (civil ) no 265 of 2011," the police said.