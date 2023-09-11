Removing of additional duties on apples, walnuts imported from US

M Y TARIGAMI

CPI (M) leader M Y Tarigami posted on X, “ Dropping import duty on Washington apples from 35 % to 15% is PM Modi's G20 gift to Joe Biden. In the US, corporations are engaged in apple farming with the state giving them heavy subsidies on fertilisers & pesticides. Our marginal growers,in contrast, are groaning under debts. They are unable to even recoup the input costs. Reducing the import duty is bound to compound their distress.”

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference expressed dismay over removal of additional duties on Apple, walnuts, almond imports from USA, saying the measure will directly hit the interests of the horticulture industry in Kashmir.

Voicing concern over the decision Party's Horticulture and Agriculture Committee Chairman Javed Dar said that slashing the additional duties on apples, walnuts in shells, and fresh or dried almonds, as well as shelled almonds to be imported from America will have direct bearing on Kashmir fruit growers as all these products, which are locally grown and produced, will suffer huge losses.