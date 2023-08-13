Removing title of 'Sher' from SKICC | Govt more serious about obliterating J&K history: Tarigami

Srinagar, Aug 13: CPI (M) leader M Y Tarigami today said that removing the title 'Sher' from the name of Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre(SKICC) reflects that the government is more serious about obliterating the history of J&K than addressing the pressing issues like unemployment, health care, price rise and other such problems.
In a statement, he said the government is making unceasing attempts to do away with certain aspects of history by rechristening important roads and buildings.