Renaming of JKMSCL approved

Dr. Yashpal Sharma, Managing Director, JKMSCL outlined the brief working of the JKMSCL and presented the agenda of the meeting through a presentation. In view of the diversified functioning of JKMSCL and on the pattern of other corporations in the country, the Board approved the change in name.

Managing Director JKMSCL was asked to get the necessary amendments made in Memorandum of Association (MoA) and Articles of Association (AoA) as per the guidelines. Besides this, the budget estimate for the year 2022-23, balance sheets for the year 2020-21 up to 31 March 2021, extension of e-Aushadhi contract with CDAC for another one year and proposal to acquire the JAKFED assets located at B.C. Road, Jammu by JKMSCL for shifting its corporate office Jammu was also approved. The various decisions taken in the 8th meeting of the Finance Committee of JKMSCL were also ratified. The account on purchase of COVID-19 supplies during the third wave was also placed before the Board of Directors, which was noted by the Board. The meeting was attended by the Board of Directors including Administrative Secretary, Planning, Monitoring and Development Department, Director General (Budget), Finance Department, Principal, Govt. Medical College Jammu, Principal, Govt. Medical College Srinagar, Principal Dental College Jammu, Director General, Family Welfare & Immunization, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Director Health Services, Jammu, Director Health Services Kashmir, Director AYUSH, J&K and Director Finance, Health & Medical Education Department, State Drug Controller, General Managers and Financial Advisor of JKMSCL.