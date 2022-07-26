Renowned Dubai-based firm holds campus recruitment drive at KU

Srinagar, July 26: The Department of Management Studies (DMS), University of Kashmir organised a campus recruitment drive which was conducted by Shuraa Management and Consulting, Dubai.
Shurra is a leading management and consulting firm operating from Dubai for the
last 20 years and has a global presence in major locations including Dubai, London, Mumbai, Dhaka and Delhi.
As per a KU spokesman, Umaira Syed, Head Talent Acquisition/Human
Resource, Shurra Management and Consulting visited the department for campus recruitment.
Welcoming senior executives from the company, Prof Iqbal Ahmad Hakim, Head, Department of Management Studies
thanked the recruiters for hiring talented and competent youth from Kashmir.
He said the placement office of the department is striving hard to create a strong connect with the Industry and as a result of these efforts more than 21 companies including Amul, Asian Paints, Burger Paints, Reliance Jio, etc. have
recruited from the campus during the previous year.
This year we are seeing a good response from the Industry and now overseas companies have also started
recruiting from the Department, Prof Hakeem said.
Speaking on the occasion, Umaira Syed said that Kashmir has a rich talent pool and that's why they are recruiting from KU. She thanked the department for facilitating the recruitment drive.
More than 20 candidates have been shortlisted during the current drive and the company will continue to recruit from the campus and also encourage other companies from the Gulf to explore the rich talent pool of the University of Kashmir, Umaira said. The session ended with a vote of thanks.