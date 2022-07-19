Renowned J&K rouble artist chronicles her unique programme for empowering women, children in book

Nagi, who was born in Jammu, started a programme 'Missal Kashmir', which involves taking colours and sketch books inside 'Madrassas' for encouraging children to channelise their creativity in motivating women to take up self-employment.

The Mumbai-based artist's book titled "The Slum Queen", which captures her journey, was released on Tuesday.

"Sadly, there are rural areas in Kashmir that are in dire need of development.

There are people who need to be empowered so that they can feel hopeful. What has hindered development there, among other things, is that Kashmir has always been a victim of bad publicity. People have always looked away from Kashmir except when it comes to tourism," she writes in the book.