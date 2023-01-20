Renowned orthopedician interacts with Aryans students

Dr. Amandeep Garg, Ex Senior Resident, Govt. Medical College and Hospital, Sec -32, Chandigarh, Consultant Orthopaedics, Simrita Hospital, Rajpura was the keynote speaker and addressed Aryans B.Sc. Nursing, GNM and ANM students. Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over.

Dr. Garg while addressing said that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 30 million youth participated in some form of organised sport. Of these, about 2.6 million sustain serious injuries each year, with over 1.35 million visits to the emergency room.