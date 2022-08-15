Renowned religious , spiritual leader Mian Bashir Ahmad Larvi remembered

Srinagar, Aug 14: Renowned religious and spiritual personality and veteran Gujjar leader Mian Bashir Ahmad Larvi was remembered on his first death anniversary on Sunday.
Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi also known as Baba Sahib passed away on August 14, 2021 at the age of 93.
Thousands of people from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir including Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Doda, Jammu and Kashmir reached Baba Nagri Wangath Kangan to offer fateha for the departed soul. On the occasion special prayers were led by Sajada Nasheen Darbar Babi Ji Sahab Larvi Mian Altaf Ahmed for the Mian Bashir Ahmad Larvi.
Various speakers including Ulemas on the occasion recalled the contribution of Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi in the field of Social service, literature , sufism and spirituality.
Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi also known as Baba Ji was widely respected and prominently followed across the Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of country and across for his religious and spiritual teachings.
Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi was born in November 1923 in Baba Nagri Wangath, Kangan in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. His father Hazrat Mian Nizam Din Larvi and his grandfather Baba Jee Sahib Larvi were also religious personalities. Main Bashir has two sons Mian Sarfraz Ahmed and Mian Altaf Ahmed. Mian Altaf Ahmed has served as Minister of Forests, Ecology and Environment in Jammu and Kashmir. He has been a cabinet minister in Jammu and Kashmir. Mian Nizam Ud Din larvi, Mian Bashir Ahmed larvi and Mian Altaf Ahmed never lost any election since they stepped in the politics. Mian Bashir Ahmed nominated his son Mian Altaf Ahmed as the Sajjada-Nasheen Zayaarat Baba Jee Sahib Laarvi Wangath on 122nd annual Urs in June 2017.
Mian Bashir Ahmed has been elected four times to the State Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir in 1967, 1972 and 1977. He was closely associated with Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, Mir Qasim and Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad. He was a minister in their cabinets. He has been closely associated with various top leaders in India including Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.