Renowned religious , spiritual leader Mian Bashir Ahmad Larvi remembered

Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi also known as Baba Ji was widely respected and prominently followed across the Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of country and across for his religious and spiritual teachings.

Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi was born in November 1923 in Baba Nagri Wangath, Kangan in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. His father Hazrat Mian Nizam Din Larvi and his grandfather Baba Jee Sahib Larvi were also religious personalities. Main Bashir has two sons Mian Sarfraz Ahmed and Mian Altaf Ahmed. Mian Altaf Ahmed has served as Minister of Forests, Ecology and Environment in Jammu and Kashmir. He has been a cabinet minister in Jammu and Kashmir. Mian Nizam Ud Din larvi, Mian Bashir Ahmed larvi and Mian Altaf Ahmed never lost any election since they stepped in the politics. Mian Bashir Ahmed nominated his son Mian Altaf Ahmed as the Sajjada-Nasheen Zayaarat Baba Jee Sahib Laarvi Wangath on 122nd annual Urs in June 2017.