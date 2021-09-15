Rental charges of poles | Telecom, cable operators asked to execute agreement within 5 days

An order has been issued by the Executive Engineer Electric Division-IV Khanyar in reference of the meeting with Managing Director KPDCL on 14 September 2021 regarding execution of agreements with the telecom operator and cable operators for rental charges of poles.

“You are directed to execute the agreement as per the government order No 193 PDD 2019 dated 23 October 2019 with the telecom operator and cable operators for rental charges of poles utilised for laying of cable within five days,” the order reads.