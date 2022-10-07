Kashmir

Renzushah addresses conference

File Photo
File Photo
GK NEWS NETWORK

 Srinagar, Oct 7: Khwaja Farooq Renzushah Chairman Jamaat Aitqaad Hanafiyia International and Kashmir Society Internationalwas accorded rousing reception at Grand Jamia Mosque Beerwah on Milad- e- Sharief Conference.

According to a press note, he also addressed the conference. Thousands of   spiritual devotees, scholars ,Ulmas of  Fiqa  and deevottes assembled  in Grand Jamia Mosque .

On this occasion people of Beerwah upto spiritual Tosa Maidan represented by Mirwaiz Centre Latif Bukhari were given award by Renzushah from Jamaat Aitqaad Hanafiyia International.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com