Renzushah addresses conference

Srinagar, Oct 7: Khwaja Farooq Renzushah Chairman Jamaat Aitqaad Hanafiyia International and Kashmir Society Internationalwas accorded rousing reception at Grand Jamia Mosque Beerwah on Milad- e- Sharief Conference.
According to a press note, he also addressed the conference. Thousands of spiritual devotees, scholars ,Ulmas of Fiqa and deevottes assembled in Grand Jamia Mosque .
On this occasion people of Beerwah upto spiritual Tosa Maidan represented by Mirwaiz Centre Latif Bukhari were given award by Renzushah from Jamaat Aitqaad Hanafiyia International.