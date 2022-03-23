Renzushah delivers key note address at Spiritual Conference

Srinagar, Mar 23: Khwaja Farooq Renzushah delivered a keynote address at Spiritual Conference organised by Hazrat Shams Faqeer Cultural Welfare Society Kalshipora Khansahib at the auditorium of Degree College Khansahib.
According to a press note, the conference was organised under the banner of Kashmir Society International and Jamaat Aitqaad Hanafiya international Shrine. Khwaja Farooq Renzushah, who was chief guest, recalled the time how he played vital role in establishing Khan Sahib Degree college which had honour today to facilitate this conference of knowledge .
He emphasised for the revival of centuries-old glory of Hanafi Sufi Spiritualism.
After the function, Khwaja Farooq Renzushah accompanied by all others planted Chinar tree in the lawns of Degree College .