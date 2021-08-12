Renzushah demands immediate reconstruction of Hazrat Saber Baba shrine

According to a statement issued here, Renzushah after visiting the shrine was “briefed by Bangroo Scholars and presidents of the Shrine and Mosque committee that for last 70 years this holy shrine has suffered because no development work was ever seriously executed. Even the shrine of most distinguished Hanafi Sufi poet Abael Wani was not build.” He said that the burning of this shrine has caused pain all around Shahr e Khaas.

Renzushah while speaking to media and a gathering on the occasion demanded time bound inquiry to determine the cause of the fire. “He appealed Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to take immediate action to find facts about the tragic incident and get holy shrine built immediately,” the statement reads.