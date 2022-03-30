Renzushah for restoring ‘Purana Kashmir’

Beerwah, Mar 30: Khwaja Farooq Renzushah chairman Jamaat Aitqaad Hanafiya International and Kashmir Society International today called for restoring “Purana Kashmir.”
According to a press note, he was speaking at a function organised by Mirwaiz e Centre Syed Latif Bukhari chairman Mazhar-ul-Haq Beerwah in lawn premises of Historic Jamia Masjid Beerwah .
Renzushah emphasised for restoring "Purana Kashmir which was abode of love than Naya Kashmir created for violence by vested interests.”
On this occasion the Contribution of JSyed Ali Shah Bukhari grandfather of Mirwaiz was highlighted in the field of spiritualism and education . “He is even known as Sir Syed for his zeal in the field of education. Shad Ramzaan ex Chief of Kashmiri Department KU ,Advocate Abdul Rashid Hanjora,Sanjay Saraf ,Syed Bashir Kounsar ,Moulana Maqbool ,Mushtaq Shamsul Haq ,besides most distinguished scholars, Professors , local respectable and youth in large number and media were present,”the press note said.