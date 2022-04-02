Renzushah inaugurates health camp in Pulwama

Pulwama, Apr 2: Khwaja Farooq Renzushah chairman Jamaat Aitqaad Hanafiya international and Kashmir Society international today inaugurated a medical camp in Pulwama.
According to a press note, the medical camp was held at Dalipora in Pulwama and was organised by Jamaat Aitqaad Hanafiya International and Sharp Sight Eye Hospital.
While speaking at the inaugural ceremony he emphasised that human service is fundamental.
Zafar Bhat publicity secretary of JAHI along with a large number of youth donated blood. Substantial number of patients of the area were provided on spot medical treatment through a team of doctors. The services of CMO Pulwama Dr Hassina as well as expert doctors were appreciated .The contribution of Eye Hospital was also hailed .