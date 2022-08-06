Renzushah urges for unity

Srinagar: Khwaja Farooq Renzushah Chairman Hazrat Bulbulshah (RA) Trust and Jamaat Aitqaad Hanafiya Internation has urged for unity.
According to a press note, while paying obeisance at holy Dargah Khankah of Bulbulshah he emphasised for unity.
He added that Kashmir has remained a symbol of humanity and mutual brotherhood .
Renzushah said the foundations of communal harmony and Kashmir unity were laid by Hazrat Bulbulshah (RA) and the first Hanafi Sultan of Kashmir Hazrat Sultan Sader- ud-Deen Rinchenshah who was titled as Sader Deen by Hazrat Bulbulshah.